Rayz Plus Earphones are available in exclusive colors at Apple stores and Apple.com
Rayz Earphones Controller

Smaller. Smarter. More Personal.

By communicating directly with your iPhone, Rayz delivers smart features, adjustable to your preferences, in a tiny pair of earphones.

Smart Noise Cancelling

Rayz adapts its noise cancelling to your ear and the world around you, so you can focus on the things you want.

HearThru™ Mode

Lets in just enough ambient sound through your noise cancelling, for greater awareness of your environment.

AutoPause

Take off your earphones, and your music automatically pauses. Put them back on, and music resumes.

Smart Button

With one touch, bring up your favorite app, mute/unmute calls, or launch the Rayz controls. It’s the easiest way to get to the things you love.

Personalized App

Customize your earphone and smart button settings. Software updates add new features.

“Hey Siri”

Rayz Lightning Earphones are the first to automatically recognize “Hey Siri” commands to easily make a call, send a message, listen to music and much more.

Smart Mute

Rayz microphones automatically go on mute when you stop speaking. Start speaking, and Rayz automatically unmutes. The simplest, smartest way to keep annoying background noise from ruining your conference call.

Lightning-Powered

Lower current consumption than any other Lightning earphone. No batteries or charging required.

Charging Port
*Available on the Rayz Plus

The Rayz Plus is the first lightning earphone that lets you charge your iPhone even while you use it.

Personalized App

Build your custom listening profile in the Rayz’ app. Expand your features and capabilities as software updates become available.

Rayz Conference Speaker

Smaller. Simpler.
More Powerful.

Rayz Conference Speaker

