By communicating directly with your iPhone, Rayz delivers smart features, adjustable to your preferences, in a tiny pair of earphones.
Rayz adapts its noise cancelling to your ear and the world around you, so you can focus on the things you want.
Lets in just enough ambient sound through your noise cancelling, for greater awareness of your environment.
Take off your earphones, and your music automatically pauses. Put them back on, and music resumes.
With one touch, bring up your favorite app, mute/unmute calls, or launch the Rayz controls. It’s the easiest way to get to the things you love.
Customize your earphone and smart button settings. Software updates add new features.
Rayz Lightning Earphones are the first to automatically recognize “Hey Siri” commands to easily make a call, send a message, listen to music and much more.
Rayz microphones automatically go on mute when you stop speaking. Start speaking, and Rayz automatically unmutes. The simplest, smartest way to keep annoying background noise from ruining your conference call.
Lower current consumption than any other Lightning earphone. No batteries or charging required.
The Rayz Plus is the first lightning earphone that lets you charge your iPhone even while you use it.